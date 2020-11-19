TRS dispels rumours of offering Hyderabad Mayor post to MIM after local body polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS will not leave the Hyderabad Mayor post to the MIM after the GHMC elections, said TRS working president and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday. Addressing a press meet at the Press Club on Thursday, Rama Rao exuded confidence that the TRS would win the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls.



Asked about the rumours of TRS leaving the Mayor post to the MIM in case there is a fractured mandate, Rama Rao said, "TRS has no alliance with MIM in the GHMC polls. TRS will contest in all the 150 divisions. Last time, TRS won five divisions in the Old City. This time, we will defeat MIM candidates and win at least ten divisions in the Old City. A TRS woman corporator will be made Mayor," Rama Rao said. The Hyderabad Mayor post is reserved for a woman (general) this time.



Enumerating the developmental works taken up by the TRS government in Hyderabad in the last six years, Rama Rao asked the voters to chose between 'divisive' and 'decisive' politics. "Some people are talking about Indo-Pakistan, Hindu-Muslim and other issues in GHMC polls. I want them to talk on the local issues," Rao said and wanted the BJP leaders to tell the people whether they would bring a Rs 1 lakh crore package to Hyderabad from the central government or not.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was talking about 'vocal for local', he said. "TRS is a (galli) local party and the BJP is a Delhi party. Only the TRS can develop Hyderabad," Rao said and wanted the BJP leaders not to resort to 'silly' politics.

The TRS working president further stated that they would suppress with an iron hand anyone who tried to create communal tensions in Hyderabad and damage the brand image of the city.