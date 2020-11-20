Extended weekend, fear of Covid may lower voter turnout in GHMC poll

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With as many as five holidays lined up from November 27, the extended weekend, coupled with fears over the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation, is likely to have an adverse impact on voter turnout in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, scheduled for December 1.

As per Telangana State General Holidays and Optional Holidays List, November 27 (Friday) is an optional holiday for Yaz Dahum Shareef, November 28 being Saturday is a holiday for IT companies and offices, November 29 is Sunday and November 30 (Monday) is a State government holiday on the occasion of Guru Nanak’s Birthday/Kartika Purnima.

With December 1 too likely be to declare a holiday, a majority of Greater Hyderabad residents, more particularly more than 10 lakh IT employees may prefer to stay at home rather than step out to exercise their franchise.

This has been the trend over the years in the State with some of the voters even preferring to head to their natives places with their families to enjoy the holidays during the elections.