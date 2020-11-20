STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GHMC polls: Denied BJP ticket, another aspirant tries to kill herself

It may be mentioned that on Wednesday, BJP Musheerabad ticket aspirant attempted to immolate himself by pouring petrol.

Published: 20th November 2020 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

BJP ticket aspirant Vijayalatha Reddy being treated at hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Yet another BJP ticket aspirant for the GHMC polls attempted suicide at her house in Nacharam on Thursday. Anumula Vijayalatha Reddy, who wanted to contest from the Nacharam division, was rushed to a private hospital by her family. Her condition is said to be stable.

Though Vijayalatha was hopeful of getting a party ticket, the BJP did not short-list her name. She had contested for BJP in the previous GHMC elections. Dejected over the development, Vijayalatha consumed sleeping pills on Thursday. 

It may be mentioned that on Wednesday, BJP Musheerabad ticket aspirant attempted to immolate himself by pouring petrol. The bystanders saved him before he could ignite himself.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.) 

