Good response to CM's decision to convene meeting of non-BJP parties in Hyderabad: MLC Kavitha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There has been a good response to TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's decision to convene a meeting of non-BJP parties in Hyderabad in the second week of December, said TRS MLC and Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha.

In an informal chat with reporters here on Friday, Kavitha said not only political parties but also leaders of farmers' organisation and trade unions came in contact with the TRS leaders after Rao's decision to unite the non-BJP parties.

"I have received an invite to participate in a meeting organised on December 23 in Punjab to mark Kiswan Diwas," she said.

Kavitha said that the main focus of the TRS would be on anti-farmer and anti-labour policies of BJP government.

"The Congress failed as an alternative to BJP in the country," she opined.

"Congress is no more a national party. It is now became Indian Notional Congress. It is no more a rallying point. It failed the nation and also failed its own cadre. Congress is dying its natural death and diminished to the status of a regional party," Kavitha said.

Objecting to the disinvestment in profit-making Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), Kavitha alleged that BJP was trying to sell the heritage properties to run the show.

Kavitha said that the BJP was resorting to outright lies and manipulating the social media to win the polls. "BJP has been creating fake messages on social media," she alleged and added that the TRS too prepare well to counter the BJP on social media.

Asked whether Congress leaders too would be invited to the conclave to be organised by TRS in Hyderabad, Kavitha said: "KCR will decide whom to invite". But, she, hastened to add that underground work was on the way to unite the non-BJP parties.

On TRS supporting GST and other Bills, Kavitha said that they extended support to the Central government not to the BJP. "The TRS also opposed several Bills in the Parliament. TRS MPs never supported the divisive ideas of the BJP," she pointed out.