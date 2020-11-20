Hyderabad drunk driving accident: Bus driver held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police on Thursday arrested the driver of a bus belonging to a private college for causing the death of a biker in an accident at Jeedimetla while driving under the effect of alcohol.

The driver, Davanapally Srinivas Rao, 47, underwent a BAC test and 164 mg/dL of alcohol was detected in his blood at the time of the accident. The police said Rao was a driver of a bus belonging to the Mallareddy Group of Institutions.

On the evening of November 13, while driving, he hit a scooter from behind, killing the rider K Yamini and injuring the pillion. The police found that he was driving the bus at a very high speed in a drunken state, following which a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder was registered against him. He was arrested and remanded to judicial custody for a period of 14 days.