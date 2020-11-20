Need trash off our hands: Hyderabad citizens

V Nilesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AS Greater Hyderabad witnesses another election, issues pertaining to door-to-door garbage collection and segregation of waste at source persist. When Express spoke to residents of different parts of the city, it was learnt that while garbage was being collected daily from households in well-to-do areas, in low-income areas, slums and basthis, the frequency was once in two to three days.

Garbage collectors either avoid frequent collection of waste in these areas or completely forgo households that don’t pay the monthly fee of `50. As a result, many residents throw garbage in open spaces. Segregation of waste at the household-level has also not been successful in the city, despite the distribution of blue and green bins in 2015, prior to the previous GHMC elections in February 2016. Segregation of waste at source in Greater Hyderabad stands at 62 per cent, as per the data submitted by the State government to the National Green Tribunal.

BT Srinivasan of the United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations said, “There has been a marked improvement in door-to-door collection of household garbage in Hyderabad after the GHMC introduced auto-rickshaw tippers for garbage collection. However, there are still a few areas where collection is not done daily, though workers are supposed to collect waste from all households, irrespective of whether they receive the monthly fees or not.”

He added, “The GHMC can change the mode of payment to garbage collectors. It can charge fees from citizens along with property tax and use this money to pay garbage collectors to have some authority over them. The GHMC must also ensure that owners of tippers are maintaining their vehicles properly, and have fitness certificate and insurance.”

Dr VBJ Chelikani Rao of the Federation of Senior Citizens Associations said, “The door-to-door collection is fine, but the waste collection centres in different parts of the city need to be maintained properly. They are a sore sight and also cause water and air pollution. The GHMC must entrust Resident Welfare Associations with the task of maintaining sanitation, as its staffers often ignore public issues and collude with local corporators to serve their interests”

He added, “Management of solid waste must also evolve in the city. The entire waste generated in the city need not go to dumping yards. They can be processed locally, for which segregation at source is important.”

