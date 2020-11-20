Techie jumps to death from 6th floor in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 21-year-old employee of Tech Mahindra, Sushmitha, died by suicide by jumping off the six-storeyed office building in Secunderabad on Thursday. Police suspect that a failed relationship led to the extreme step. Sushmitha, a software engineer in Tech Mahindra. came to the office on Thursday morning and spoke on her phone for some time before jumping to her death.

The Tech Mahindra management stated that it was “deeply saddened by the tragic death of a valued associate”. “As a responsible corporate, we continue to provide full cooperation to the authorities during the investigation process,” Tech Mahindra officials said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

