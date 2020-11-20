Telangana State Election Commission to issue postal ballots for voters with COVID-19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) will issue postal ballots to Covid patients and persons with disabilities (PWD) who want to cast their votes in the ensuing GHMC polls. The SEC also extends the same facility to senior citizens who are above 80 years of age.

To avail the facility, these voters are required to send an application to the returning officer concerned with all their details, including their residential address. Senior citizens are required to enclose a self attested Aadhaar or EPIC card or SSC certificate, while the Covid positive persons also need to send their medical test documents.