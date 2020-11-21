STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cyberabad cybercrime police bust dating fraud racket, arrest three from West Bengal

Based on technical evidence, the cybercrime police traced the accused to Siliguri in West Bengal and nabbed them. 

Published: 21st November 2020 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad cybercrime police busted a dating fraud racket operated out of West Bengal and arrested three persons. The accused allegedly duped people under the pretext of providing them jobs in escort services. Two persons from Hyderabad fell prey to their promises and paid them Rs 15 lakh.

Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar said that three persons have been arrested and two women working with them were served notices. The accused trapped people, who were registered in dating websites.

One of the victims registered himself to work as a male escort. Later, he received calls from the accused, asking him to shell out money before taking up the job. He paid a total of Rs 13,82,643 to them. When they asked him to pay Rs 1.5 lakh for bank clearance, he realised that he was being cheated and approached the police. 

The second victim wanted to avail services of a female escort and had paid Rs 1,15,700. Based on technical evidence, the cybercrime police traced the accused to Siliguri in West Bengal and nabbed them. 

