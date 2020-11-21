GHMC polls: Two techies enter poll fray to bring in change

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: This GHMC election will see two IT professionals entering the political fight at the ward level -- they will contest from the Gachibowli and Hydernagar divisions.

While one of the candidates, Suresh Matta, is a US-returned, the other, Srinivas Velaga, is an entrepreneur alumnus from BITS Pilani. Contesting on a BJP ticket, they both are awaiting the B Form from the party, without which they are likely to fight as rebel candidates. Matta and Velaga, who had decided to enter the fray to bring a change, have been campaigning for the election based on citizen activism that they had taken up in the last few years.

“I quit by my job, which paid Rs 3.2 lakh a month, to help my city progress. Having lived in the Gachibowli division for years, I have realised that there are nearly 42 areas with different kinds of issues and all of these need someone who will be dedicated to the cause.

Earlier, I was part of saving the Nallagandla lake from encroachments and had also campaigned against the removal of green cover in the area. This had made me realise that the system will not change until citizens step in to do something about it,” Matta, who had worked as a data scientist in the USA, said.

Velaga is also banking on his popularity in the Hydernagar division. As a common man, he had raised his voice for issues that matter -- widening of roads in Nizampet, resolving traffic issues and taking up pollution issues with higher officials.

Awaiting ticket

Though these two hopefuls have been part of the BJP for months, the party has shied away from giving them a ticket. It is learnt that in Gachibowli ward no. 105, BJP is backing a former Congress leader.