STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Senior IPS officers to monitor GHMC polls

The Police Commissioner has also directed the personnel to act against those violating the code of conduct, and prevent hawala money transactions.

Published: 21st November 2020 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Anjani Kumar

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar addressing the press. (EPS file | Sathya Keerthi)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar has appointed senior IPS officers as nodal officers for all zones — South, North, West, East and Central — in the city for the smooth conduct of the GHMC election. 

Senior officers Avinash Mohanty, Anil Kumar, DS Chouhan, Sikha Goel and Tarun Joshi will monitor the law and order situation during the election. Anjani Kumar has also asked police personnel, from the Inspector to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) ranks, to prevent any untoward incident. He will conduct conferences and video conferences with the personnel who are closely monitoring the poll exercise. 

The Police Commissioner has also directed the personnel to act against those violating the code of conduct, and prevent hawala money transactions. Meanwhile, sleuths of the West Zone Task Force arrested two persons, Nilesh and Yogesh, at Begum Bazar for transporting `20 lakh in cash. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anjani Kumar Hyderabad GHMC
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp