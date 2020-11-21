Senior IPS officers to monitor GHMC polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar has appointed senior IPS officers as nodal officers for all zones — South, North, West, East and Central — in the city for the smooth conduct of the GHMC election.

Senior officers Avinash Mohanty, Anil Kumar, DS Chouhan, Sikha Goel and Tarun Joshi will monitor the law and order situation during the election. Anjani Kumar has also asked police personnel, from the Inspector to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) ranks, to prevent any untoward incident. He will conduct conferences and video conferences with the personnel who are closely monitoring the poll exercise.

The Police Commissioner has also directed the personnel to act against those violating the code of conduct, and prevent hawala money transactions. Meanwhile, sleuths of the West Zone Task Force arrested two persons, Nilesh and Yogesh, at Begum Bazar for transporting `20 lakh in cash.