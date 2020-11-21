STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

This app helps doctors maintain patient records on smartphones

With a large number of photos and audio-visual files being stored in our phones every day, it is a difficult task to sort them and retrieve a file quickly.

Published: 21st November 2020 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Recovery, medical, doctor, hospital treatment

For representational purposes

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  With a large number of photos and audio-visual files being stored in our phones every day, it is a difficult task to sort them and retrieve a file quickly. The problem is more pronounced for doctors, who receive the medical records of hundreds of patients every month.

A Hyderabad-based startup called Diagnocare Solutions has come up with an app called Pixxort, which can help orthopaedic surgeons maintain a patient database. Maintaining a database can help the surgeons plan treatment processes and keep digital documentation ready for medico-legal cases. 

Talking to Express, the co-founder of the company, Mohit Goel, said: “Our app is a picture-based electronic medical record system. Sorting through medical records is a tedious and time-consuming process, which can eat up two hours of a doctor’s time every day. They have to transfer the data to hard disks and laptops, making storage and sorting more difficult.

Through our product, the surgeons can maintain the records on their smartphones and retrieve them easily.” Explaining why it is necessary for doctors to maintain the database, he said: “All trauma cases that orthopaedic surgeons attend to are medico-legal cases. If they have all the files available with them easily, they can fight false allegations made by patients’ relatives.

Also, most electronic records are stored by large corporate hospitals. If a doctor leaves that hospital, then it is difficult for him to access the files. Our app can also be used to train the 3,000 young orthopaedic medicos who complete their medical courses every year in India.” The app, registered in August this year, was incubated at T-Hub.

“With the official launch in October 2020, the user base is currently at 500 users with zero marketing and just word of mouth. We intend to focus on retaining and increasing our customer based to 5,000 by January next year. To protect the privacy of patients, we have made it Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant. It is a regulatory standard followed in the US,” said the co-founder.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pixxort Doctors app Doctors work app
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp