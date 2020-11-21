This app helps doctors maintain patient records on smartphones

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With a large number of photos and audio-visual files being stored in our phones every day, it is a difficult task to sort them and retrieve a file quickly. The problem is more pronounced for doctors, who receive the medical records of hundreds of patients every month.

A Hyderabad-based startup called Diagnocare Solutions has come up with an app called Pixxort, which can help orthopaedic surgeons maintain a patient database. Maintaining a database can help the surgeons plan treatment processes and keep digital documentation ready for medico-legal cases.

Talking to Express, the co-founder of the company, Mohit Goel, said: “Our app is a picture-based electronic medical record system. Sorting through medical records is a tedious and time-consuming process, which can eat up two hours of a doctor’s time every day. They have to transfer the data to hard disks and laptops, making storage and sorting more difficult.

Through our product, the surgeons can maintain the records on their smartphones and retrieve them easily.” Explaining why it is necessary for doctors to maintain the database, he said: “All trauma cases that orthopaedic surgeons attend to are medico-legal cases. If they have all the files available with them easily, they can fight false allegations made by patients’ relatives.

Also, most electronic records are stored by large corporate hospitals. If a doctor leaves that hospital, then it is difficult for him to access the files. Our app can also be used to train the 3,000 young orthopaedic medicos who complete their medical courses every year in India.” The app, registered in August this year, was incubated at T-Hub.

“With the official launch in October 2020, the user base is currently at 500 users with zero marketing and just word of mouth. We intend to focus on retaining and increasing our customer based to 5,000 by January next year. To protect the privacy of patients, we have made it Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant. It is a regulatory standard followed in the US,” said the co-founder.