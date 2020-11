By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS general secretary M Sreenivas Reddy submitted a list of star campaigners to the TSEC Commissioner C Parthasarathi here on Friday.

The seniormost leaders of all parties are among the campaigners. K Chandrasekhar Rao himself will campaign forTRS, along with many Ministers. BJP campaigners include Union Minister for State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy and State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, while TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy will campaign for Congress.