STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

TRS brochure sells six years of ‘rising Hyderabad’

Major projects including Metro Rail, 2BHKs, Swachh Hyd listed among achievements.

Published: 21st November 2020 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

A cutout of TRS’ election symbol ‘car’ pasted atop a bus stop in Hyderabad, ahead of the GHMC polls | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, the TRS party on Friday released a brochure titled ‘Hyderabad: The rising global city,’ detailing major development works and initiatives taken up by the State government in the city over the past six years.

The brochure provides data regarding the projects undertaken, along with pictures, under 10 subtitles — Hyderabad Metro Rail, Road infrastructure, Water supply and sewerage, 2BHK, Power supply, Brand Hyderabad, Law and order, Energy conservation, Swachh Hyderabad and Miscellaneous. The brochure states that under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, the city has transformed “into a truly global, livable and lovable city.”

It further states, “As a result of proactive planning and implementing unique initiatives, Hyderabad has witnessed various development projects and citizen centric services in the last six years.”The brochure covers various projects along with the money spent on them, including Strategic Road Development Plan, roads developed under CRMP, ORR, setting up of 4,727 km drinking water pipelines and STPs in the city, spending Rs 1,940.33 crore on police infrastructure and other law and order initiatives, distribution of 2,500 Swachh auto tippers for door-to-door collection of waste, 3,000 public toilets, setting up a Disaster Response Force, beautifying the city, etc.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC polls Hyderabad
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp