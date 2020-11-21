TRS brochure sells six years of ‘rising Hyderabad’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, the TRS party on Friday released a brochure titled ‘Hyderabad: The rising global city,’ detailing major development works and initiatives taken up by the State government in the city over the past six years.

The brochure provides data regarding the projects undertaken, along with pictures, under 10 subtitles — Hyderabad Metro Rail, Road infrastructure, Water supply and sewerage, 2BHK, Power supply, Brand Hyderabad, Law and order, Energy conservation, Swachh Hyderabad and Miscellaneous. The brochure states that under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, the city has transformed “into a truly global, livable and lovable city.”

It further states, “As a result of proactive planning and implementing unique initiatives, Hyderabad has witnessed various development projects and citizen centric services in the last six years.”The brochure covers various projects along with the money spent on them, including Strategic Road Development Plan, roads developed under CRMP, ORR, setting up of 4,727 km drinking water pipelines and STPs in the city, spending Rs 1,940.33 crore on police infrastructure and other law and order initiatives, distribution of 2,500 Swachh auto tippers for door-to-door collection of waste, 3,000 public toilets, setting up a Disaster Response Force, beautifying the city, etc.