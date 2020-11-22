STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
10K cops to monitor polls in Rachakonda

Route mobiles, flying squad teams and static surveillance teams have also been deployed to monitor all the polling locations round the clock. 

TRS working president KT Rama Rao addresses the crowd during the party’s election campaign in Hyderabad on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 10,000 police personnel, both civil and armed, have been deployed for the GHMC election in Rachakonda commissionerate limits. The civic body has 30 divisions under the Rachakonda commissionerate limits with 14.2 lakh voters. There are 1,637 polling stations under 576 polling locations, among which 53 are categorised as hyper-sensitive, 512 as sensitive and 1,072 as normal, said Rachakonda commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat.

Meanwhile, the city police have begun deploying additional forces in parts of Old City to prevent untoward incidents.

Rs 1.35 crore cash seized in last 4 days
After the imposition of the MCC, a total of Rs 1,35,87,450 hawala cash was seized in the last four days. As many as 15 cases have been registered as well. Apart from this, Rs 10,54,700 worth of items, such as Mephedrone drug, loose ganja, liquor, were seized. A total of 3,266 licensed arms have been deposited, 179 non-bailable warrants were executed, and 2,831 persons were bound over by the police

