Busted! Fake Major held for duping 17

Published: 22nd November 2020 10:09 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 42-year-old man posing as an Army officer was arrested by the Hyderabad Task Force sleuths, on Saturday, for duping 17 women on the pretext of marriage. He collected Rs 6,61,02,000 from these women and their families and purchased a duplex house with the ill-gotten money.

The arrested person has been identified as Mudavath Srinu Naik, a resident of Sainikpuri. Police seized dummy weapon, Army uniform, fake ID card, and fake educational certificates from the accused.  

Srinu Naik told his family members that he had been selected for the post of a Major in the Army and they believed his words. He liked living a luxurious life, so to earn easy money, he prepared an elaborate plan to cheat vulnerable women and their families. He obtained an Aadhar card in the name of Srinivas Chowhan, with fake date of birth.

He made a fake Army ID Card in the name of MS Chauhan, purchased Army uniform, caps, shoes, monograms, award badges, toy pistols and clicked photos wearing  an Army uniform and posted photos in social media. He obtained fake educational certificate of M Tech in Environmental Engineering from CMJ University in Meghalaya.

Naik impersonated a Major working in Hyderabad and introduced himself as a graduate from National Deffence Academy, Pune. 

He would collect information from marriage consultancies or friends, and then trap women and their families, said Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said.

