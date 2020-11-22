Family of constable donates his organs to eight patients

By Express News Service

K Anjaneyulu

HYDERABAD: Constable Koneri Anjaneyulu, who was deputed at the Armed Reserve Unit of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, will continue to live even after his death. His family members donated his organs to eight patients in need through the Jeevandan programme.

Anjaneyulu, a 2018 batch constable, who was on his way to work, sustained severe injuries after a speeding vehicle hit his bike on Wednesday. He was declared brain dead on Saturday.

Anjaneyulu, who got married in May 2020, is survived by his wife and parents. Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar visited his family and paid his last respects.