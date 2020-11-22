STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HSPA ultimatum to government

The HSPA alleges that although many private schools are violating the GO 46 rules, the State is not taking action against them.

Members of Hyderabad School Parents Association stage a silent protest, demanding that the State government take action against schools violating GO 46 |RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the GHMC election just round the corner, Hyderabad School Parents Association (HSPA) staged a protest on Saturday at Necklace Road demanding that the TRS government take action against schools flouting the rules laid down under Government Order 46 regarding school fees. The HSPA said that the government must meet their demand if they wanted their votes. 

The GO 46 released earlier this year bars private schools from increasing fees in the academic year 2020-21 and directs them to charge only tuition fees on a monthly basis. It also states that non-compliance would result in cancellation of school recognition.

The HSPA alleges that although many private schools are violating the GO 46 rules, the State is not taking action against them. In its media release the HSPA said, “The government seems to be bothered only about its vote bank, and not resolving genuine issues of parents.”

