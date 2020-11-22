STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Labourer arrested for posing as CISF officer

On Friday night, locals who noticed that he was clicking pictures and questioning people got suspicious.

Published: 22nd November 2020 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A man with a gun, who was doing rounds at Shamshabad on late Friday night, was detained by the Cyberabad police. He was seen questioning people claiming to be a CISF officer posted at the RGI Airport. 

P Vijay Kumar, Inspector, RGI Airport Police Station said that a case under arms had been registered against Mohd Sohail and added that he was carrying a toy gun, which was seized and sent for  forensic analysis. Sohail, 25, a resident of Ahmed Nagar in Shamshabad, has been working as a labourer at the airport cargo section.

On Friday night, locals who noticed that he was clicking pictures and questioning people got suspicious. When they enquired, he told them that he was patrolling the area as per the instructions of his superiors. However, he could not tell the details and was found to be in a drunken state, so the locals alerted the police. Police rushed to the spot and took him into custody. 

