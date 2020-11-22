STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tension as Congress' Kuna Srinivas is denied nomination

Meanwhile, when scores of Congress workers tried to barge into the Returning Officer’s chamber in protest against the decision, police resorted to lathicharge to control the situation.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed at Gajularamaram in the city, after Kuna Srinivas Goud’s candidature (Congress) for Gajularamaram ward was rejected by the Returning Officer. The Congress has moved a lunch motion in High Court, challenging the State Election Commission’s decision. 

The Returning Officer rejected Srinivas Goud’s nomination as per the two-children disqualification norm in GHMC elections. He is former Quthbullapur MLA Kuna Srisailam Goud’s brother.

It is to be noted that the said norm was challenged in High Court, and the hearing is currently pending. TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy alleged that their party candidate’s nomination was rejected owing to political pressure. He said that Srinivas Goud was asked to wait during the scrutiny for two hours until a complaint was received against him.

Congress workers had gathered in large numbers. “We directed them to vacate the place. But they insisted that they would stay and entered the 100-metre perimeter of the Returning Officer’s chamber. They tried to barge into his office,” police said. In the melee, a sub-inspector received a minor injury on his head.

Nominations of 68 people rejected after scrutiny
As many as 68 nominations have been rejected after scrutiny for the GHMC elections. A total of 1,893 candidates from various political parties had filed 2,575 nominations. Of these, 1,825 nominations were found to be valid, and 68 nominations were rejected by the concerned Returning Officers after a thorough scrutiny on Saturday

No Congress candidate in Tolichowki
The Congress party has fielded candidates in 149 of the 150 divisions in the GHMC. The party has not found a candidate for Tolichowki division. TRS candidate Naga Jyothi was pitted against BJP’s K Roja in this division. There are no other candidates in the fray. In the 2016 GHMC elections, AIMIM’s Dr Ayesha Humera won the corporator post in the ward. Tolichowki was one of the worst-affected area of the October floods that hit the city. For the past one week, distressed residents here have been appealing to the voters to opt for NOTA

