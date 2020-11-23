STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC elections fight between Hyderabad and Bhagyanagar: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Owaisi criticized the BJP led Central government for not giving relief funds to Hyderabad after the floods

Published: 23rd November 2020 11:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 11:45 PM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While indirectly taking a dig at BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that the upcoming GHMC election is a fight between the idea of "Hyderabad and Bhagyanagar" 

Owaisi who was addressing a public rally at Azampura under the Malakpet Assembly constituency, said, "This is a fight between Hyderabad and Bhagyanagar. Citizens, it is your responsibility to determine whether Hyderabad or Bhagyanagar wins. They (BJP) have no idea what is here in Hyderabad. Go to Charminar, Golconda Fort, or Salar Jung Museum. But you have no eyes for anything other than me." 

Earlier on Sunday, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya who is in Hyderabad campaigning had put out a tweet wherein he addressed citizens of Hyderabad as "Dear young people of Bhagyanagar". He named his campaign Change Hyderabad. 

Owaisi criticized the BJP led Central government for not giving relief funds to Hyderabad after the floods and said if the Centre had given the same, then citizens here would have gotten Rs 80,000-Rs 1 lakh instead of Rs 10,000 each.

He also urged the BJP to prove their allegation of their being around 30,000 Rohingyas in the GHMC electoral list. On a lighter note, he also said that BJP leaders should have food from Alhamdulillah Hotel, a restaurant famous in the city for beef dishes. "BJP people are suffering from frustration. They are not understanding anything. They should definitely have some biryani from Alhamdulillah," the Hyderabad MP said. 

Meanwhile, while terming the electricity bills from April to June exorbitant, Owaisi demanded that charges of 300 units be waived by the State government. He also demanded the restart of the distribution of Rs 10,000 relief for the flood victims after December 1, apart from separate compensation for taxi and auto drivers. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asaduddin Owaisi Hyderabad polls Tejasvi Surya BJP
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp