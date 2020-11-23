GHMC elections fight between Hyderabad and Bhagyanagar: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While indirectly taking a dig at BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that the upcoming GHMC election is a fight between the idea of "Hyderabad and Bhagyanagar"

Owaisi who was addressing a public rally at Azampura under the Malakpet Assembly constituency, said, "This is a fight between Hyderabad and Bhagyanagar. Citizens, it is your responsibility to determine whether Hyderabad or Bhagyanagar wins. They (BJP) have no idea what is here in Hyderabad. Go to Charminar, Golconda Fort, or Salar Jung Museum. But you have no eyes for anything other than me."

Earlier on Sunday, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya who is in Hyderabad campaigning had put out a tweet wherein he addressed citizens of Hyderabad as "Dear young people of Bhagyanagar". He named his campaign Change Hyderabad.

Owaisi criticized the BJP led Central government for not giving relief funds to Hyderabad after the floods and said if the Centre had given the same, then citizens here would have gotten Rs 80,000-Rs 1 lakh instead of Rs 10,000 each.

He also urged the BJP to prove their allegation of their being around 30,000 Rohingyas in the GHMC electoral list. On a lighter note, he also said that BJP leaders should have food from Alhamdulillah Hotel, a restaurant famous in the city for beef dishes. "BJP people are suffering from frustration. They are not understanding anything. They should definitely have some biryani from Alhamdulillah," the Hyderabad MP said.

Meanwhile, while terming the electricity bills from April to June exorbitant, Owaisi demanded that charges of 300 units be waived by the State government. He also demanded the restart of the distribution of Rs 10,000 relief for the flood victims after December 1, apart from separate compensation for taxi and auto drivers.