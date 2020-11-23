STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KTR reminds realtors of real estate growth in city as Hyderabad civic body polls inch closer

Appealing to the urban educated masses to turn up for voting, he said that he will be happy even if someone votes for NOTA as it increases the poll percentage in the city

Published: 23rd November 2020 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday claimed to realtors that the State’s real estate scenario had improved in the past six years. Speaking at the annual general meeting of Telangana Builder’s Federation, Rao said, “Assumptions were made and rumours were circulated before the formation of Telangana that real estate would go down after TRS comes to power. We should recollect where we were six years ago and where we are now. We have been tagged as the best city to live in, in India, for the past five years straight. We have also been featured in international lists among the top 20 best cities to live in across the world.” He described Hyderabad as a city which has intrinsic strength.

He said when a new policy is adopted there will be teething problems during the initial days. He assured builders that issues with the TS-bPASS Act would be resolved soon. He also assured them that a high-level meeting with the Chief Secretary, GHMC Commissioner and other officials concerned would be held after the polls to address the realtors’ problems. 

Appealing to the urban educated masses to turn up for voting, he said he would be happy even if someone votes for NOTA, as it increases the poll percentage, which is usually 40 to 45 per cent. There is an accusation against Hyderabadis that they will not vote. What is the point of criticism on social media when you don’t vote, he questioned. He appealed to people to vote in big numbers. He was also critical of the Centre for not furnishing any data that the State sought. “The NDA has come to stand for no data available,” he said. 

Questioning the Centre, Rao asked whether Telangana was not a part of India, as a majority of the funds were provided to States such as Karnataka and Gujarat, driving home the point that the Centre was acting like a stepmother towards the State.

