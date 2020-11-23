Over 20K banners, posters, flexis removed by GHMC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, a total of 20,766 banners, posters, boards, flexes and flags have been removed in the last five days by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). A total of 6,009 banners, 2,743 posters, 2,723 boards, 5,353 flex and 3,938 flags were removed by the civic body. Till date, `1,35,87,450 cash has been seized and 19 cases were booked by flying squads and other agencies, while liquor of various brands worth `25,000 was seized. A total of 4,021 licensed arms have been deposited, for which 223 non-bailable warrants were executed by the police.