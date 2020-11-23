STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TS to digitise, decarbonise, decentralise, decongest Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana has major potential to attract investments in the electronics, food processing, textiles and logistics sectors over the next 10 years, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said on Sunday. Addressing techies, investors and entrepreneurs at the Brand Hyderabad conference organised by Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA), Rama Rao said in the next few decades the aim will be to digitise, decarbonise, decentralise and also decongest the city.

For de-carbonising, he said the Telangana government has come up with the electronic vehicles policy. “After Covid-19, everyone is more conscious about health, clean city and air quality. Electric vehicles will definitely play a part in it,” he said. 

In the food processing sector, he reiterated Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s plan of establishing a special food processing zone in various districts. “TS is surplus in terms of food processing and can cater to the needs of other States. We can start talking about exporting processed foods,” he said. In the logistics sector, Hyderabad’s geographical position comes as a great advantage, which will play a key role in furthering investments, Rama Rao said. Talking about the aerospace sector, he pointed out that the cabin for the US President’s chopper is made in TS. However, in a lighter tone he said, “Although I don’t know who the current, correct President is — Biden or Trump?”

As for the city’s infrastructure, Rama Rao assured action on improving the city’s drainage facilities. He admitted that in the past few years, there has been institutional neglect in dealing with encroachments on water bodies and nalas, but promised to turn the situation around in the coming years. He also said the TRS government has treated everyone equally. “Great cities are built with great governance. Delivering promises without any discrimination has helped Hyderabad to remain as an investment magnet,” Rama Rao added. 

Talking about the city’s development, he said Rome was not built in a day. “See the intent and see the sincerity of the government, we have started a journey in that direction. We have taken up a lot of development activities, and have a lot more to do,” he said.

KTR urges techies to vote for TRS
Rama Rao indirectly criticised the BJP and its State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. He urged the techies to vote for the TRS in the GHMC poll to ensure Hyd’s development. He said elections come and go but the culture being promoted is important. “Trying to disturb communal harmony for an election is a cardinal sin. To stall the growth trajectory of the city is idiocy,” he said

