Woman, infant killed in car accident on ORR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman and her infant were killed and three others injured when the car they were travelling in met with an accident on the Outer Ring Road at Abdullapurmet on Sunday morning. The victims belonged to the same family and were from Bengaluru. They were on their way to the Yadadri temple for darshan.

At around 6:45 am on Sunday, the car crashed into another vehicle at Koheda, said Abdullapurmet Inspector V Swamy. Police suspect that the driver may have dozed off and suddenly entered the third lane on the ORR, thereby crashing into a slow-moving heavy vehicle.

Twenty six year old Triveni and her 11-month-old daughter Trishika, who were sitting in the front, died on the spot, while driver Ravi and two others — Ramadevi and Narsimha Murthy — received injuries. Police also found that the car driver was not drunk during the incident. A case has been registered and investigation is on into the incident.