STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

AIMIM putting up tame fight in GHMC polls?

The party is contesting only in 51 divisions as compared to 60 in 2016 thereby limiting its growth in Greater Hyderabad

Published: 24th November 2020 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi gets blessings from an elderly woman during the party’s campaign at Goshamahal on Monday.

MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi gets blessings from an elderly woman during the party’s campaign at Goshamahal.

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) may be expanding to other States and strengthening its foothold in the national political arena. However, closer home, going by the number of seats it is contesting in the upcoming GHMC elections, some may say that the same ambition is lacking. The Hyderabad-based party is in fact contesting in lesser number of seats in the Greater Hyderabad municipal elections than it contested in 2016. According to information from the State Election Commission, AIMIM is contesting in 51 divisions out of 150. In contrast, in 2016, it contested from 60 seats. 

With just a week to go for polling, the party has still not formally released its list of candidates. A party insider said, “We are a cadre-based party and we are contesting wherever we are strong.” In 2016, it won 44 divisions out of the 60 divisions it contested. This time the party is looking to retain those seats out of the 51, thus improving its turnover rate. However, achieving the same may be tougher than it might seem.

‘Friendly party’ TRS recently announced its intentions to increase its tally in the Old City area, the traditional foothold of AIMIM. The BJP too has been trying to make inroads in the area, with State president Bandi Sanjay recently visiting the Bhagyalakshmi Mandir. 

The TRS is contesting all the 150 seats, after announcing that AIMIM is not a poll ally. The MIM too says TRS is a rival but is content with contesting in just one-third of the seats.In the remaining 100 divisions where the MIM is not contesting, TRS, BJP and Congress are going all out to bag the Muslim vote. 

The MIM has traditionally won landslide victories in Muslim-dominated wards such as Pathergatti, where according to GHMC’s demography data from 2015, reside 47,966 Muslims as opposed to 5,474 Hindus. Similarly, the party has had similar comfortable results in Rein Bazar, Chandrayangutta, Dabeerpura and so on.

This time, the party will face strong contests in seats such as Akbarbagh, where incumbent corporator Syed Minhajuddin will be up against strong candidates from BJP, TRS and INC. In Akbarbagh, there are 19,770 Muslims and 19,909 Hindus. Whatever the results are, questions are being raised on the optics of contesting lesser number of seats in the same election where previous AIMIM stalwarts such as Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi had shown their prowess.

Power bills from April to June exorbitant: Owaisi
Terming the electricity bills from April to June as exorbitant, Owaisi demanded that charges of 300 units be waived by the State government. He also demanded that the flood relief of `10,000 be distributed again after December 1, apart from separate compensation for taxi and auto drivers

Woman candidates better qualified than men 
A quick analysis of the affidavits filed by the candidates with the SEC show that the women candidates of AIMIM are far more qualified educationally than their male counterparts. While a few like Sameena Begum are doctors, many of them are postgraduates. Further, many of the party’s candidates like Syed Minhajuddin from Akbarbagh are crorepatis

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIMIM GHMC elections Owaisi
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp