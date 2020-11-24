STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC polls: Political parties prefer businessman over students 

It appears that being a ‘businessman’ has become a prerequisite for contesting an election.

Published: 24th November 2020 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Vote; elections

Image used for representational purpose only

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It appears that being a ‘businessman’ has become a prerequisite for contesting an election. When Express went through the final list of candidates contesting in the GHMC polls, it was found that nearly 75 per cent of all the male candidates in the fray were ‘businessmen’. Meanwhile, most woman candidates are housewives. Only a handful of the contestants are professionals or private company employees. A majority of such candidates are not backed by any political parties and are contesting as independent candidates. There are also around 30 students and one daily-wage worker in the fray. 

Speaking to Express, one of the student candidates, 21-year-old M Karthik Yadav, who is pursuing BCom degree and contesting from the Gudimalkapur division, said: “None of the political parties are interested in giving tickets to someone who is not rich, even in the GHMC elections. The MLAs and MPs give priority only to those people of their liking and those who are ready to spend lots of money. We youth do not get a chance to contest in the polls, even if we are interested.”

He added, “I was associated with the youth wing of a national party for more than six years. I am really keen on doing something good for my area. But, I was not given a ticket by that party.”Sangipet Naresh Kumar, a 31-year-old daily-wage worker who resides in the Valmiki Ambedkar Awas Yojana colony in Nandanvanam, is contesting as an independent candidate from Champapet. He said: “It does not matter which political party wins. In the end, the issues remain unresolved. No party would support a poor man’s ambition to contest in politics.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC polls businessman
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp