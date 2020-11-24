Hyderabad became pharma, IT hub under Congress rule, claims Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy claimed that Hyderabad emerged as a hub for Pharmaceutical and IT industries due to the proactive role played by the previous Congress governments. He made this statement while campaigning for party contestants in the city on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he pointed out that major development works like the construction of Outer Ring Road (ORR), RGIA, PVNR Express Highway and Metro Rail were taken up during the Congress regime. “The ITIR was sanctioned to Hyderabad when Congress was ruling the country. But due to TRS’ and BJP’s negligence, the State has lost the ITIR, he alleged