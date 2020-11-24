KTR calls BJP 'Bluff Jumla Party', says it's selling nation to rich

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Slamming the 'chargesheet' filed by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar against the Telangana government, TRS working president KT Rama Rao said, "The BJP's new slogan is 'Becho India' for they are planning to sell everything they can to the Adanis and Ambanis (their friends)." He called the BJP the 'Bluff Jumla Party'.

"The central government is planning to sell government-controlled Air India, Bharat Petroleum, Indian Railways and even Life Insurance Corporation (LIC)," Rama Rao said.

"If given a chance, there would be no hesitation in selling Golconda Fort and Charminar. The party is clearly dividing people on religious lines by spreading misinformation on WhatsApp. The chargesheet resembles Goebbels' diary of propaganda," he noted.

When we give Rs 1 to the government, they give us back 50 paise. Every year, the state government is paying nearly Rs 2 crore while we get back Rs 1 crore," he said. "Where is the IIM, IIIT (Karimnagar), NIT or the Tribal University which was promised. Even the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) project, which could have enhanced job opportunities and was sanctioned for Hyderabad, got cancelled by the BJP," he added.

He asked the BJP to give answers on why there is no financial help to Hyderabad from the central government. "We have given flood relief funds to nearly six lakh people in Hyderabad. They don't give us anything, why should we give them votes," he said while appealing to voters at RTC Kalyana Mandapam on Tuesday.

He called G Kishan Reddy, the Minister of State for Home, a 'Nisahaya Mantri' (helpless leader). "They are calling Amit Shah from Delhi for 'galli elections' (street elections)."You can assume how helpless they must be," he added.

Replying to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar's allegations of corruption and its alliance with the AIMIM, he said, "We are against the AIMIM. This elections, we are also competing with the AIMIM across the city." He added, "Our only agenda is to welcome everyone to the city and to nourish them for their own and the state's progress. We will look after the poor. With this, crime rates will reduce and the economy will grow."