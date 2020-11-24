STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

KTR calls BJP 'Bluff Jumla Party', says it's selling nation to rich

"The BJP's new slogan is 'Becho India' for they are planning to sell everything they can to the Adanis and Ambanis (their friends)," said Telangana minister KT Rama Rao

Published: 24th November 2020 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

TRS working president. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Slamming the 'chargesheet' filed by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar against the Telangana government, TRS working president KT Rama Rao said, "The BJP's new slogan is 'Becho India' for they are planning to sell everything they can to the Adanis and Ambanis (their friends)." He called the BJP the 'Bluff Jumla Party'.

"The central government is planning to sell government-controlled Air India, Bharat Petroleum, Indian Railways and even Life Insurance Corporation (LIC)," Rama Rao said.

"If given a chance, there would be no hesitation in selling Golconda Fort and Charminar. The party is clearly dividing people on religious lines by spreading misinformation on WhatsApp. The chargesheet resembles Goebbels' diary of propaganda," he noted.

When we give Rs 1 to the government, they give us back 50 paise. Every year, the state government is paying nearly Rs 2 crore while we get back Rs 1 crore," he said. "Where is the IIM, IIIT (Karimnagar), NIT or the Tribal University which was promised. Even the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) project, which could have enhanced job opportunities and was sanctioned for Hyderabad, got cancelled by the BJP," he added.

He asked the BJP to give answers on why there is no financial help to Hyderabad from the central government. "We have given flood relief funds to nearly six lakh people in Hyderabad. They don't give us anything, why should we give them votes," he said while appealing to voters at RTC Kalyana Mandapam on Tuesday.

He called G Kishan Reddy, the Minister of State for Home, a 'Nisahaya Mantri' (helpless leader). "They are calling Amit Shah from Delhi for 'galli elections' (street elections)."You can assume how helpless they must be," he added.

Replying to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar's allegations of  corruption and its alliance with the AIMIM, he said, "We are against the AIMIM. This elections, we are also competing with the AIMIM across the city." He added, "Our only agenda is to welcome everyone to the city and to nourish them for their own and the state's progress. We will look after the poor. With this, crime rates will reduce and the economy will grow."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Rama Rao TRS BJP Telangana
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp