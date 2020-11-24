STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, it's turn of Congress to announce freebies in manifesto for Hyderabad civic body polls

In a major announcement, the Congress also said it would scrap the Dharani portal launched by the TRS government

The manifesto was released by AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore at Indira Bhawan (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee on Tuesday announced several freebies in its manifesto for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections which was released by AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore at Indira Bhawan. In a major announcement, the Congress also said it would scrap the Dharani portal launched by the TRS government.

The Congress announced it would give Rs 50,000 to every affected family and Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh to fully and partially destroyed houses. It also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh to those who died due to the floods.

It promised to create property tax slabs as per construction area. Houses that are built on plots of  80 yards and below will have no property tax. It also promised to make efforts to implement the Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS) & Building Regularisation Scheme (BRS) with no fees.

The key points of the Congress manifesto include:

  • Complete waiver of property tax and electricity bills to shops belonging to barbers, washermen, carpenters and goldsmiths and for these communities, permissions will be given free of cost by GHMC LRS, BRS and Dharani
  • Pure drinking water
  • Free water supply up to 30000 litres and drinking water connection will be given free of cost
  • Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) will be reconstituted with people’s participation and government functionaries and will be fully empowered with authority and accountability
