State govt largest property tax defaulter: Revanth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the State government is the largest tax defaulter for the GHMC, TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy claimed that Pragathi Bhavan, Raj Bhavan, the recently-demolished Secretariat complex and other State government offices had hundreds of crores of pending tax dues.

He was speaking at a ‘Meet the Press’ event organised by the Press Club on Monday. Stating that Chief Minister’s official residence has a pending property tax due of `11.46 lakh, Revanth said, “The recently-demolished Secretariat complex’s G Block has a tax due of `8.2 crore, D Block `39.17 crores and C Block `8.86 crore. As per norms, the GHMC shouldn’t give permissions for new constructions in the place of demolished structures if there’s pending property tax dues.”

Levelling corruption charges against the TRS government, he said, “During the Covid lockdown, the State government prompted donors to donate masks and PPE kits, while taking commissions from the makers.”