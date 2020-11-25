Heavy rains likely to batter Hyderabad for next three days ahead Cyclone Nivar landfall

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A month after the floods wreaked a havoc in the city, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad on Tuesday issued a forecast predicting heavy rains in Hyderabad and across the State for the next three days.

According to IMD forecast, Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Mahbubnagar, Vikarabad, Yadadri-Bhongir, Jangaon, Nalgonda, Narayanpet, Khammam, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts are likely to receive very heavy to extremely heavy rain on Wednesday.

They would continue till Thursday and will descend on Friday, warns IMD.

The rain is because of Cyclone Nivar, IMD said. A close watch is being kept over the system. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) HQ and Commandants of battalions located at Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are in coordination with the respective State authorities as the intensity of rain and wind is predicted to be more in these States.

Meanwhile, in the early hours on Tuesday, 26 of 33 districts in the State including Hyderabad registered temperatures below 15 degrees Celsius. At Komaram Bheem district on the same day, the temperature was lowest in the State at 9.7 degrees Celsius.

According to meteorologists of Indian Meteriological Department (IMD), all the districts in the State are likely to register higher nighttime temperatures. Ranging between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius) in the next three days due to cloud cover, that would prevent the cold dry winds blowing from the northeastern parts of the country and would retain moisture, in the air.