Not child’s play

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s not easy running from pillar to post both for education and job. For women, it’s more difficult given the challenges that they face based on gender. Hima Bindu from Khammam, too, found it really difficult to beat the challenges and create something of her own.

At the age of 30, she’s now started her own playschool named Busybee Learning Centre at Pragathi Nagar, Kukatpally. It’s a place of fun learning for little children. She says, “It was really difficult for us during the lockdown. especially handling the children on a video screen.

Their parents, of course, were there, but little ones can’t be easily controlled.” In the pre lockdown time, she used to arrange classes for the children in batches of 16. “Later, as we went online and started the classes with just three kids,” says Hima.

She started the playschool while she was carrying. She says, “I had always wanted to do something of my own. I had worked for TV channels and as an RJ but that was not enough.

So, I decided to go for this venture. Before this, I was living in the USA with my husband and when I came back I wanted to do something related to children and that’s how I began.” And what’s the worst challenge she’s faced as of now? “It is quite a task holding the attention of children on a screen,” she signs off.