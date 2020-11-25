STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
School students developing a knack for online learning: Survey

Responses from 1,631 Brainly users reinstated that the occasion is very special for students and 80% of them knew why India celebrates Children’s Day.

Published: 25th November 2020 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  77.4 students of a survey said that they missed being at school for this year’s Children’s Day Celebrations. Only 22.6% of students felt the other way. These were some of the insightful revelations by a survey conducted by Brainly, an online learning platform for students, parents, and teachers.

Further, 55.3% of students gave an affirmative response when asked if their school or teachers have planned any virtual event for the day, while 44.7% denied having any such arrangement.

Schools across the country typically organize potlucks, picnics, and role reversals on Children’s Day. Brainly, surveyed its Indian user base on the occasion of Children’s Day.

The survey aimed to find out if students miss being at school due to the prolonged pandemic-induced remote learning conditions, especially as the day is celebrated with great enthusiasm in schools. Not many students are keen on resuming classes offline however. Only 47.4% of students gave a positive response when asked if they look forward to schools reopening.

29.4% were unable to decide if they would like to go to school or rather continue their academics via online classes. The remaining 23.2% say they are more comfortable with the current mode of learning. The adoption of technology, rapid internet penetration, and the emergence of online learning apps can be accredited to this change in outlook. The popularity of homework apps, such as Brainly amongst students could also be one of the factors why many students are finding remote learning less challenging.

The survey shows that the acceptance of online learning is increasing with time. 48.1% of students like learning from home and only 33.6% think otherwise. 18.3% cannot say for sure about their inclination. The findings are similar to a previous survey conducted by Brainly, which revealed that 52.6% of Brainly users feel excited about online classes.

However, the prevalent trends are in stark contrast to a Brainly survey conducted in May, wherein 42.8% found remote schooling as challenging. It indicates that with time, users are slowly developing a knack for online learning. Brainly further probed students for their preferred mode of learning. The findings reveal that 22.6% of students would like to pursue complete home learning while 29.8% prefer a hybrid learning environment. 18.2% were unsure about their inclination for a learning mode and 29.4% sided with the offline classroom.

Rajesh Bysani, CPO of Brainly said, “Children’s Day celebrations have always been special for students as they come together and revel in the special attention they get on this day. This year, the celebrations have been a tad different.” He added, “With schools still closed, students were not able to participate in the fun activities that would otherwise keep them busy. Yet, a noticeable trend that the survey revealed is that despite the absence of get-togethers, a lot of students are fine not being at school and are comfortable resuming their academics online and interacting with peers digitally. ”

Survey insights
The findings reveal that 22.6% of students would like to pursue complete home learning while 29.8% prefer a hybrid learning environment. 18.2% were unsure about their inclination for a learning mode and 29.4% sided with the offline classroom  

