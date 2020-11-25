Stop the violence!

Kakoli Mukherjee By

HYDERABAD: Among the many far-reaching effects of the Covid-19 pandemic has been increase in violence against women. According to the official data of the National Commission for Women (NCW), domestic violence complaints have increased by 2.5 times since the nationwide lockdown began in India.

The United Nations says that violence against women and girls (VAWG) is one of the most widespread, persistent and devastating human rights violations in our world today, which remains largely unreported due to the impunity, silence, stigma and shame surrounding it.

In general terms, it manifests itself in physical, sexual and psychological forms, encompassing intimate partner violence (battering, psychological abuse, marital rape, femicide), sexual violence and harassment (rape, forced sexual acts, unwanted sexual advances, child sexual abuse, forced marriage, street harassment, stalking, cyber-harassment), human trafficking (slavery, sexual exploitation), female genital mutilation and child marriage. On the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, we talk to a few experts to know what a woman in Hyderabad can do if she is facing harassment or abuse of any kind.

Police

Explaining the options that the police provides, B Sumathi, who is the DIG (Women Safety Wing), said: “A woman in danger can call 100 or 181, which is a helpline for women. If it’s an emergency, the police reach the victim’s house and take her to a Bharosa or Sakhi centre.

In the cases where it’s not an emergency, a woman can approach police through the ‘She Teams’ WhatsApp number. Every district has one. All these numbers are monitored by one application.

As soon as a complaint is sent, all the people managing this application at the front-end can see it and send help. One can also send a complaint through Twitter and Facebook pages of She Teams. They can always, of course, lodge a complaint after walking into a police station. Apart from these, one can also contact police officers on their personal social media handles”.

“We have Bharosa Centres in Hyderabad, Vikarabad, Warangal and Sangareddy, and six more are coming up by the end of the year. Finally, Women’s Safety Wing is the centralised single point contact for all issues related to women and children. For every specific crime, a particular module is followed here. The modules cover domestic violence, sexual abuse, cybercrimes, human trafficking and other crimes,” she added.

Signs to look out for

Dr Pragya Rashmi, a consultant psychologist, says that a woman facing harassment should trust her feelings. You might be facing abuse if you feel uncomfortable and have to walk on eggshells around a person. The woman should examine how she feels around her partner and not focus on what her partner says or does. She should examine if her partner is gaslighting her. She should take notice if she undergoes personality and physical changes like weight gain/loss, irritability, depression and change in sleep pattern, without any apparent reason. We have many Acts in place to protect women from violence, but a change in the mindset of society is also needed to curb such incidents.

Legal

Explaining some of the legal recourses a woman can take, Sravya Katta, an advocate, says: “Real change can come when people stop treating women like a product. There is the Dowry Prohibition Act which aims to protect women against dowry harassment, but there are several communities where taking dowry is a symbol of status and wealth.

Nowadays, such transactions are conveniently carried on in the name of gifts. If a woman is facing harassment from her partner, in-laws or extended family, then the case will come under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. A woman can also approach a court if anyone tries to harm her reputation by making private photos, conversation and other possessions public. There are provisions for protection against harassment, stalking and cybercrime.

The response to cybercrime complaints are quick, generally a couple of hours”. “Harassment can be physical, mental or based on financial dependability. In some cases, the partner may not allow the partner to work, but not provide for her basic needs. Anything that makes a woman uncomfortable can be called harassment. It is unfortunate that a woman is not heard and validated in many of these cases. Even her parents tell her to ignore her own feelings,” she adds.

16 days of activism

This year’s theme for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women is “Orange the World: Fund, Respond, Prevent, Collect!”. Like in previous years, this year’s International Day will mark the launch of 16 days of activism that will conclude on December 10, which is International Human Rights Day. Several public events are being coordinated for this year’s International Day. Iconic buildings and landmarks will be ‘oranged’ to recall the need for a violence-free future.

Hyderabad She Team contact details:

hydsheteam@gmail.com

+91 94906 16555 040-2785 2355

For other important numbers, visit: www.womensafetywing.telangana.gov.in/contact_us.html

