The rich can’t cry?

Employees with a moneyed background are in permanent danger of being labeled as ‘time-pass people’ or that ‘they do not care about the job’.

Published: 25th November 2020 08:53 AM

Are you binge-watching The Crown’s new season and wondering how the royals- so rich and glamourous - can also have problems?

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Do you feel good when something bad happens to someone who is richer than you? Do you feel self-righteous and sanctimonious because you wear cheaper clothes and lead a frugal lifestyle? Do you routinely preach against buying new clothes or eating out at restaurants and voice your displeasure against any such ‘wasteful acts’? Do you think all rich people who are generous are fake? Are you binge-watching The Crown’s new season and wondering how the royals- so rich and glamourous - can also have problems?

Well, it could be that you are suffering from an acute case of reverse-snobbism aka prejudice against the ‘haves’. Krish, son of a wealthy cloth-store merchant, agrees that reverse snobbery is as widely prevalent as any other bias. He says, “I have seen even my closest friends smirk and even burst out laughing when I broke my iPhone or dented my car.” He adds with a shake of his head, “A loss is a loss to anyone and everyone has emotions.”This prejudice manifests itself quite alarmingly in the workplace.

Employees with a moneyed background are in permanent danger of being labeled as ‘time-pass people’ or that ‘they do not care about the job’. Moreover, the stereotype of a well-to-do person working is that he is not doing it for the money and thus doesn’t need to be compensated on par with others. “The number of times I have been told ‘she doesn’t need the money after all’ is very demoralizing,” says Sujata, a writer.

“When some conversations only hinge around my family’s money, it gets tiresome and takes away from the zest of creativity,” she adds. Footing the bill at every social interaction can also grow tedious. “I despise friends who assume that I am willing to splurge just because my father earns a lot,” says Rana, studying MBA at a reputed college.

“My friends think it is a joke when they utter that they have forgotten their wallets, but they do not realise how it cheapens them and trivialises our friendship,” chimes in Kavitha, an engineering student at a private college.

While the discussion of whether the rich are responsible for the struggles of the poor and whether the struggles of the rich are really struggles is controversial, it is definite that any form of prejudice-be it racism, classism, xenophobia, sexism, or homophobia- against a group is unwarranted and harmful to the development of an ideal society.

“In a general sense, the rich are often treated with prejudice, envy and scorn,” find John Deepak, an educationalist. “Just as a dark person should not be ostracised for their colour, a wealthy person also does not deserve to be ostracised for his wealth,” observes John. “Stereotyping is more prevalent among the different sections of financially differentiated groups of society.

Prejudice is a self-automatic reaction assuming a certain standard, for example, all NRIs are soaking rich,” explains Sharina Karuvely, a sociologist. Sharina, who has a Masters in Social Work from St Francis College, Begumpet, shares another example of being stereotyped: “If a chauffeur-driven limousine drives up a hotel and out steps a person dressed formally, then the onlookers first thought is ‘he is born with a golden spoon’.

However, it could just be a poor person’s last wish being fulfilled by someone.” People have all kinds of problems and a little sensitivity towards the ‘haves’ would not hurt. Just as the middle-class struggles to make ends meet, some born into wealth struggle to find a reason to get up in the morning. Says Sharina, “According to a growing body of research, this leaves them at a higher risk of problems, particularly anxiety, depression, and substance abuse, and is often linked to pressure to achieve and isolation from parents.”

— Tamanna S Mehdi  tamanna@ newindianexpress.com  @tamannamehdi

