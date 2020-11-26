GHMC polls: Ballot papers to be sent tomorrow

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The printing of ballot papers for all 150 wards of GHMC has been completed and the same will be dispatched to the GHMC zonal offices under tight security from November 27.

Each column in a ballot paper can accommodate eight candidates, and where more than eight candidates are contesting, the paper will be printed with two columns while for Jangammet ward, where highest number of candidates are contesting (20), it is printed with three columns. Along with ballot papers, other polling materials like indelible ink will also be dispatched on the same day.