GHMC polls: Don't resort to drama when you come to Hyderabad, KTR tells Amit Shah

Telangana gave Centre Rs 2.72 lakh crore in taxes which went to Varanasi, Patna and Gujarat, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao claimed.

Published: 26th November 2020 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

KTR

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Modi's visit to the city for the GHMC elections, TRS working president KT Rama Rao said those visiting the city should to not resort to 'drama' and incorrectly talk about Centre helping Telangana financially. 

Rama Rao, who was addressing an event -- Transforming Hyderabad into a Global City -- said, "Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Shah will be coming to the city in the coming days. When Shah comes, he will be saying that the Centre gave Telangana Rs 1 lakh crore. Shah, if you are talking giving and receiving, then Telangana gave you Rs 2.72 lakh crore in taxes.

"Where is the rest of the Rs 1.30 lakh crore going? It is going to Varanasi, Patna, Gujarat. We have share in that money. You do not have any share here," Rama Rao said.

"Please do not resort to the drama that you have given something to Telangana and remember to thank us for contributing to the country's development."

He pointed out that the Centre did not provide any financial relief to Telangana when the floods happened here. Instead, he pointed out, that when similar floods happened in Karnataka and Gujarat, the Centre provided crores of money in relief. "Why this step-motherly attitude towards Telangana," he asked. 

He also criticised the BJP for whipping up communal passions and asked why party leaders were talking about Babur and Osama Bin Laden in local body elections. "Are Babur and Bin Laden voters in Hyderabad? Talk about development." 

He termed Bandi Sanjay, the BJP state president, "mentally ill" for his recent comments. 

Rama Rao also slammed Prime Minister Modi for the country's lagging GDP and said that the country's growth has been halted "because of the disastrous policies adopted by PM and his team. Right-wing politics and left-wing policies are a deadly agenda," he added. 

