Got singing talent? Here’s your platform

The top five singers across each region, will indulge in the ultimate battle to win the title of Radio City Super Singer 12.

Published: 26th November 2020 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

The radio channel is giving a platform to showcase their singing talent across 39 cities for the event that will culminate on December 20.

By Express News Service
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: FM radio network Radio City has announced the 12th season of  its singing talent hunt on the radio - Radio City Super Singer to spotlight onto some of India’s brightest singing stars. Renowned music director Chaithan Bharadwaj, whose latest movie composition SR Kalyanamandapam is already gearing up for a release, will be be judging the contestants from Hyderabad and Vizag. 

The radio channel is giving a platform to showcase their singing talent across 39 cities for the event that will culminate on December 20. The auditions are underway and aspiring singers can send in their entries till December 6 via IRVS, Radio City’s microsite, and social media platforms. Post the auditions, five contestants will be shortlisted from Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada speaking regions by judges - Kailash Kher, composer Ghibran, music director Chaithan Bharadwaj, and singer All Ok respectively. 

The top five singers across each region, will indulge in the ultimate battle to win the title of Radio City Super Singer 12. The contestants from Hyderabad and Vizag will be chosen by music director Chaithan Bharadwaj and through public voting. Radio City’s Chief Executive Officer, Ashit Kukian, said, “As our tagline says, ‘Sangeet par koi lockdown nahihota’, we are excited to celebrate this country’s immensely gifted singers and showcase them to our millions of listeners.”

Chaithan Bharadwaj said, ‘India needs more platforms like Radio City Super Singer to make way for aspirational singers to show their talent to the world. Providing the right platform is extremely important in promoting artists and their art and I feel privileged to be a part of the legacy. Radio City Super Singer has always supported budding talents and running a successful show like this for 11 years is no small feat! It has been a flagship property of Radio City and has given the industry some of India’s top singing stars like Harjot Kaur, Bharti Gupta, ManyaNarang among many. This year, owing to the pandemic, the month-long event will be hosted live on-air across the channel’s 39 stations. 

