Hyderabad zoo among Top 10 in the country

Since its selection, Hyderabad zoo officials had a few meetings with the CZA and a private consultant that it has hired for its plan of developing the 10 zoos.

Published: 26th November 2020 07:52 AM

One horned male rhinoceros, Ramu at the Nehru Zoological Park.

One horned male rhinoceros, Ramu at the Nehru Zoological Park. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, has been selected among the top 10 zoos in the country by the Central Zoo Authority, to be upgraded to ‘global standards’. The CZA aims to upgrade various facets of the selected 10 zoos including improving animal enclosures, conservation efforts, visitor amenities, species diversity, educational and awareness programmes to the level of international zoos. 

Nehru Zoological Park, Curator, N Kshitija said, “A lot of activity is going on regarding the CZA’s plan. It is collecting various data from all the selected zoos and is also undertaking a survey, to be filled by the zoo visitors.” 

The CZA started the process of finding best zoos in the country for upgrading them to the global standards last year. As part of regular periodical inspection a team had also visited the Hyderabad zoo before the lockdown and the selection was done after that. Since its selection, Hyderabad zoo officials had a few meetings with the CZA and a private consultant that it has hired for its plan of developing the 10 zoos.

Nehru Zoological Park Hyderabad
