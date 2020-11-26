STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Now, Koti Residency's heritage at your fingertips

Osmania University College for Women celebrated World Heritage Week with workshops, walks, seminars and more telling students more about the opulent building of Koti Residency and its grand history

Published: 26th November 2020 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Pictures of 'Koti Residency.

Pictures of 'Koti Residency.

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It took the historical-fiction book ‘White Mughals’ set in the 18th century British-occupied India to take a microscopic look at the Koti Residency, which was commissioned by James Achilles Kirkpatrick in 1805. He was the British Resident – a representative of East India Company stationed in Hyderabad. That’s where British officers would be sent to as it served as the embassy of the East India Company. James fell in love with a noble Hyderabadi Lady Khair-Un-Nissa Begum, married her and had two children. Their tragic deaths are sealed in the facade of the opulent building. This neo-classical architecture wonder has impressive 40 feet high Corinthian pillars with two fierce lions in marble guarding both sides of the staircase which has 21 steps done in white marble. Now, part of this iconic structure is the Osmania University College for Women. It was in 1949, that the Residency was converted into Koti Women’s College (UCWK). 

Now after years, the peeling walls, spiral staircases and the rusted windows are being restored. This iconic building has inspired many groups to conduct heritage walks and bring archaeological experts to deliver lectures to the attendees. It’s that time of the year again when the weather is cool and despite the pandemic threat, the department of history of the college and UCWK Heritage Club celebrated World Heritage Week, 2020 bringing in students and experts for workshops, research methodologies, lectures and more. Says Dr Aruna Pariti, the Head of the Department (History): “Three months ago we started our heritage club as our building doesn’t just house a college, it’s an alive and breathing piece of grand architecture and history. It’s quite important that we teach our students the significance of the history behind it and all the stories that form a trail leading to its heritage.”

In the month of October, they conducted a workshop especially on the jewellery of that era as the author William Dalrymple writes in the book ‘White Mughals’ that Begum Khair-Un-Nissa loved making bangles studded with semi-precious stones, pearls, gold wire and glass bits. She did this with other ladies of the house during her spare time as she used to be in purdah and did not venture out much. Talking more on the jewellery part Aruna adds, “We invited our students to conduct research, find out stories, create PowerPoint slides and get some old trinket samples from their families.” They even conducted a competition for the same later rewarding the participants with first and second prizes. Volunteers also participated. Says Sarah Agrawal an architect and heritage enthusiast, “I present family heirlooms passed onto to my mother from my grandma. Those pieces of jewellery include not just a necklace which has designs of betel leaves and military shields but also a gold coin which has a warrior mounted on a horse inscribed on it.”

The building was earlier listed under local heritage, after several years it was listed as a state heritage. Says Vasanta Sobha Turaga, conservation architect who was involved with the prelim estimation and documentation of the place. She informs, “In 2007, I had appealed to the then AP High Court that it be listed as a national monument. It hasn’t been. But at least it’s among the state monuments.” She recalls, “It was a tough job repairing the rusting pipes, stairs and walls back in those days.” 

— Saima Afreen
 saima@newindianexpress.com @Sfreen

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Koti Residency Hyderabad World Heritage Week
India Matters
Fire officials rescue people affected by the flood due to incessant rains at Velachery in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Chennai largely escaped waterlogging due to improved infra, says corporation chief
Workers wearing PPE take a break after cremating a person who succumbed to COVID-19, at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Taking moderate COVID-19 symptoms lightly could be fatal, finds study
Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest and newly-elected MPs in New Zealand. (Photo | Twitter, @gmsharmanz)
Indian-origin MP in New Zealand takes oath in Sanskrit
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Love Jihad: Haryana forms panel to frame law, MP mulls 10 years jail for offenders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram have a deserted look during the nation wide 24 hours general strike called by trade unions. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Trade unions across the nation go on strike; public services hit severely
A man wearing mask as a precaution against COVID-19 pedals past flags of a Communist party trade union during a nation wide strike by various trade unions in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
Trade union strike: Normal life disrupted, bandh effective in West Bengal
Gallery
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
Did you know Diego Maradona tried to form a union of professional footballers for years? The idea goes hand in hand with his decision to get faces of Leftwing leaders Che Guevara and Castro tattooed on his body. A staunch critic of the US, the Argentine f
RIP Diego Maradona: The staunch Leftist who was Castro's darling and hated USA 'with all strength'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp