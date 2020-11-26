Twin cities event managers take centrestage

Express News Service By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The event professionals of the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad who always remain backstage making their clients events successful have come on to a centre stage. Off course, it was for a very noble cause to raise funds for TCEI Emergency Fund, a fund to help hospitalised members in times of distress.

Called TCEI Diva and Divo 2020 it held this weekend at Classic Convention at Shamshabad. It was an annual affair of celebrating Diwali organised every year post Diwali with professional colleagues. But, this time, the Ramp Walk was added as an attraction for a purpose. 51 TCEI (Telangana Chamber of Events Industry) members comprised of Emcees, Suppliers, Event Managers and others walked on the Ramp in three sequences. The sequence one and three had solo participants both male (15) and female(9) and the sequence two had twelve couples.

Bina Mehta, city’s socialite and Director of Prakash Lights was the showstopper. This was followed by another brief ramp walk by the veterans of the event fraternity such as Surath Singh Malhotra and Multhajan. TCEI aimed through this event to raise Rs five lakh towards the Emergency Fund. Each ramp walk participant contributed for the kitty. Fashion show was choreographed by Joseph Sunder.

Gaurang Shah, Fashion Designer; Avnish Kumar, Director of Neeru’s, Vikram Mehta from Prakash Lights and Vivek Khurana from Khuranas and Origins were the judges choosing 19 title winners. Some of which include, The Diva, The Divo, Best Walk, Best Hair etc.

In the beginning of the program, Bhargavi Pillai performed three opening numbers, which was then followed by Anuj Guruwara who crooned couple of songs. Both the artists enthralled 250 plus gathering.

Speaking on the occasion Rakhi Kankaria, President of TCEI said this was also organised to send a message to the world that events are safe as we showcasing here event industry SoPs (Standard Operatiing Procedures) to be observed during any event.Neeraj Thakur, General Secretary said Telangana has 1,100 event management companies.