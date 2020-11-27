Dasari Balaiah takes over as Regional Passport Officer

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dasari Balaiah, an IRS (C&CE) 2008 batch officer, has assumed charge as the Regional Passport Officer, following the transfer of Dr E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, IFS, to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), New Delhi.

Balaiah, who was working as Joint Commissioner at the Rourkela GST Commissionerate, Bhubaneswar Zone, Odisha, has been appointed to this post by the MEA for a period of three years on deputation.

Earlier, he worked as the Deputy Commissioner (Customs) at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad, at Inland Container Depot (ICD), Sanathnagar, Hyderabad and as Joint Commissioner (GST) in Secunderabad and Medchal GST Commissionerates.