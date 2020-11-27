STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad bank employees observe bandh

A dharna was staged by the members at various places in the city, including at UBI regional office in Panjagutta, Central Bank of India office at Bank Street and outside the RBI office. 

Published: 27th November 2020 10:23 AM

Bandh, Shutdown, lockdown

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thousands of employees of various banks in Hyderabad participated in the one-day Bharat bandh called by various trade unions and employee associations on Thursday, against various policies of the Central government. 

The strike was called by the All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA) and Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI).  Telangana BEFI general secretary P Venkataramaiah said that members of AIBEA, AIBOA and BEFI, numbering around 15,000 in the State, participated in the bandh. A dharna was staged by the members at various places in the city, including at UBI regional office in Panjagutta, Central Bank of India office at Bank Street and outside the RBI office. 

Venkataramaiah said, “With regards to banking, the major policy decisions that we are opposed to are the recommendation by an internal committee of RBI to allow large corporate and industrial houses to promote banks and allow the merger of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with the DBS bank. These decisions are bad for the economy and such banks are not safe for depositors.” 

He added, “We are also against the recent policy of allowing corporate sector into agriculture and we demand that the Centre provide `7,500 per month for six months to the people to boost their purchasing power and the economy.

