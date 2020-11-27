Nothing will change in Tolichowki, Golconda: Hyderabad residents

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One cannot blame a newcomer to the city if he or she mistakes Golconda and Tolichowki to be part of the Old City. There are quite a few similarities vis-a-vis their rich culture and heritage. However, the two areas also resemble the Old City when it comes to lack of infrastructure and unresolved civic issues.

Like most parts of the Old City, almost every street in these two areas has a longstanding issue of overflowing drainages, all lined up with heaps of garbage. Parks have been completely neglected in the past six years. There is rampant encroachment of water bodies, which are also heavily polluted. Heritage monuments are in neglect.

Ahead of the GHMC polls, Abdul Najeeb, a resident of Reti Gali, Golconda, lamented: “This locality will never get better. For it has remained the same over the years under different politicians.”“The Katora House (heritage reservoir) was cleaned by spending crores of rupees -- twice in the last five years, to construct a boating park. But on both occasions, works were left unfinished and the reservoir remained a cesspool filled with hyacinth and garbage,” he added.

Blaming the GHMC, he said: “The GHMC has diverted culverts, under instructions from the politicians, into the heritage waterbody.”

Sajjad Hussain a resident of Atthara Sidi, Golconda Fort, said: “The drainage started overflowing and never stopped. When I asked politicians to find a solution, they said, ‘vote for us, we’ll solve all your problems’.”

Residents of lakeside colonies are not only bothered by seasonal floods but also filth and swarms of mosquitoes that come along with it.