Complaints on fake posts lodged

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three different complaints on posting fake content on social media were received by Hyderabad cyber crime police on Friday. In one case, an unknown person posted morphed pictures of the Chief Minister and IT Minister on Twitter along with abusive comments. In another case, TRS corporator and contesting candidate of 111 division Sindhu Adarsh Reddy lodged a complaint with Hyderabad police after she received a message that the BJP leaders in her division were influencing voters by distributing cash.A day after the DGP issued a warning over the issue, police officials have taken the issue seriously.