Cyclone-induced rains cause drastic fall in temperatures across Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The day time temperatures dropped sharply across the State on Friday as many parts of Southern and Central Telangana districts, including Hyderabad, received light to moderate showers on Friday, which was an impact of the cyclone Nivar in Tamil Nadu.

The maximum temperatures across the State fell by 5-9 degree Celsius. The highest rainfall recorded on Friday was 32.8 mm at Mahadevpur in Bhupalpally district.In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature was 22.4 degree Celsius, 6.6 degree Celsius below the normal temperature expected at this time of the year.

In Mahabubnagar, the maximum temperature was 21.9 degree Celsius, a whopping 8.7 degrees lower than the normal temperature. Similarly, in Hanmakonda, the maximum temperature dropped to 22 degree Celsius, 8.6 degree Celsius below the expected normal temperature.

According to the India Meteorological Department’s forecast, light to moderate showers are expected at isolated places across the State on Saturday, and after that, dry weather is expected to prevail across the State.