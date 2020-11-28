STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parents, kids join in #GadgetFreeHour

ParentCircle had given parents activity tips in due consultation with the finest experts from the world.

Published: 28th November 2020 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: #GadgetFreeHour, a special campaign by ParentCircle  impacted 15 million lives feeling the positive change, the parenting platform said. A staggering 45 million plus reach both offline and online; despite schools being shut due to the pandemic we saw 41,635 schools in India participating big time; social media buzzing with 37 million plus impressions and exciting celebrity endorsements. 

A brainchild of ParentCircle, #GadgetFreeHour last week on November 20 saw participation from parents to teachers and experts; film stars to sports personalities; musicians to various artists; employees to stay-at-home parents – all  doing their bit to enjoy one hour of gadget-free time with their children between 7.30 pm and 8.30 pm. With the ongoing pandemic; schools online and parents working from home, this year more than ever families understood the need to stay off gadgets and to spend time with their children and welcomed #GadgetFreeHour with great enthusiasm. Other associations like Young Indians and Empowering Women In IT lend an active support too. 

The unprecedented rush to ‘disconnect’ from gadgets and ‘reconnect’ with children had parents eager to “log off” work and indulge in a series of activities with children (and without gadgets). “Families disconnected from their gadgets and used that time to spend with their children – playing, eating, talking and laughing together. ParentCircle had given parents activity tips in due consultation with the finest experts from the world. “Many parents have come forward to tell us how this one hour has inspired them to spend time with their children every day without the distraction of gadgets,” stated Nalina Ramalakshmi, Managing Director, ParentCircle.

The big numbers 

15 million lives touched across India; 41,635 schools; 36 corporates and organisations pledged
Reach was 45 million+ (offline and online)* and impressions 37 million plus+* for #GadgetFreeHour
Around 65 eminent experts and celebrities from all walks of life took part in the #GadgetFreeHour campaign
Around 80 videos were produced and shared around the #GadgetFreeHour campaign.

