STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hyderabadi

Mahesh lives at Texas in the US, and apart from modelling and acting, he works with a production studio on animation projects.

Published: 28th November 2020 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Mahesh Sriram

Mahesh Sriram

By Manju Latha Kalanidhi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If you’ve spotted a handsome, desi-looking man in the ad of an international airline or a computer firm, chances are he is Mahesh Sriram from Hyderabad. A Nizam College and OU campus management grad, Mahesh who grew up loving chai, biskut aur biryani in Himayath Nagar, is now happpily pursuing a career in global modelling and acting landscape. 

He is currently excited about the release of his new music video titled Aye Meri Jaan released in November 2020, a music video project where the  ‘pandemic’ is highlighted as the subject. 

“We have all gone through separation, pain, or the loss of our loved ones. True love endures through the test of time. “Aye Meri Jaan” showcases how true love is abiding, unflinching and unconditional while transcending the test of time. During our most challenging moments, if we are anchored in a relationship that has withstood challenges, then that very same love is what will sustain us as we all battle this pandemic. I would like to say that true love stories never have endings,” he says.  

“My current music video is a Bollywood song in which I play the lead role,” says the model and aspiring actor. He believes that being able to speak Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Bengali gives him an edge over others. 

“My journey into the industry began during my college days when I was spotted by fashion photographers in Hyderabad. After winning several fashion awards, I made my debut as a print model and was featured in several marketing campaigns, fashion photo shoots and runway assignments. This quickly escalated into becoming a well-known face in magazines and billboards for several local and global brands. My experience as a fashion model in India helped me to understand the requirements in the US market. This ability to transfer my international knowledge in the industry led to major runway assignments and commercial films in the global market in the US.” 

A few of those assignments for international brands include Dell Technologies, Verizon Wireless, Dell EMC, Hewlett-Packard, United Airlines, Intel etc. How different is modelling in India from that of shooting abroad? Is there a stark change in ethics and the final quality? 

“Modelling here in the US has been a great learning process for me, especially on the international projects. It is important that in any field, we are constantly updating our knowledge to remain competitive. As such, I underwent special training and have consistently been able to maintain my own high standards as a result. The major difference between modelling in India and in the US is that the approach is well structured in the US,” he replies.

“I feel fortunate to work on international projects in the US and will always stick to my roots. I enjoy working on Indian projects too whenever the opportunity presents itself,” Mahesh adds. Apart from the commercials/print ads,  he is currently filming for an English film where he is playing one of the lead actors. His next film project, which is based on a real story, will start in 2021 in the US, he informs. Mahesh lives at Texas in the US, and apart from modelling and acting, he works with a production studio on animation projects. He is involved in training and mentoring, too.

Does social media play a big role in an artiste’s career? “Social media does enable us to be seen on many platforms, opens the doors to a wider audience and provides us an opportunity to showcase true authentic work. There have been several situations where I have received offers of work through my social media network,” says the Hyderabadi NRI.  

— Manju Latha Kalanidhi
 kalanidhi@newindianexpress.com
 @mkalanidhi

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahesh Sriram Hyderabad
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp