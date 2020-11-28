Police register cases against Bandi Sanjay, Akbaruddin Owaisi for derogatory comments

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The SR Nagar police in Hyderabad registered cases against BJP state president and Karimnagar MP, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and AIMIM MLA from Chandrayangutta, Akbaruddin Owaisi, for making derogatory remarks in their public addresses as part of campaigning for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

The SR Nagar police took suo motu action and registered the cases under relevant sections.

This comes days after Telangana DGP, M Mahendar Reddy, issued a warning that the police would take action against political leaders and individuals if they make derogatory remarks or circulate fake messages.

A few days ago, Bandi Sanjay remarked that they would undertake a 'surgical strike' in the Old City if they come to power in the GHMC elections.

Akbaruddin Owaisi said during a public meeting that the memorials of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao on Tank Bund should be demolished.

Audio and video clips of the two political leaders making these remarks went viral on social media.